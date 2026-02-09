‘Narcissist’ Andrew still feels ‘invincible’ after exile

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is called out for lacking self awareness amid defamation.

The former Prince, is branded a narcissist for his lack of need to own up to his mistakes.

Andrew Lownie told the publication: "He's such a narcissist that he still doesn't feel the need to apologize."

Lownie, who has also released Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, added: "I don't think he's ever going to accept he's wrong because he suffers from an absolute lack of self-awareness. I think he still feels he's invincible. He sees himself as an innocent man, traduced."

Meanwhile, King Charles, who is ashamed by the constant revelations about Andrew in Epstein files, has urgently asked his younger brother to vacate the property.

King Charles is understood to be baffled by the amount of revelations that are being made about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch had made a landmark decision about stripping off his disgraced brother not of his royal titles and honours but also taking away his 75-year “iron-clad” lease on Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge.