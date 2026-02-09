Trump passes verdict on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

Trump calls Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show ‘terrible’

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance on Sunday, calling it “absolutely terrible” and saying “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

In a Truth Social post following the show, Trump described the performance as “an affront to the Greatness of America” and criticised the dancing, claiming it was inappropriate for young viewers.

He added that the halftime show “makes no sense” and labeled it a “slap in the face” to the country, citing the nation’s economic achievements as a contrast to the performance.

Trump also aimed at the NFL, calling for an immediate replacement of the league’s new kickoff rule, while accusing the media of praising the show without understanding it. He concluded his post with his campaign slogan: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Bad Bunny’s performance, in contrast, emphasised love and unity rather than political commentary. The Puerto Rican rapper closed the show with a display of Latin American flags and the message, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love,” highlighting Puerto Rico and Spanish-speaking countries alongside the United States.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Trump had criticised both Bad Bunny and Green Day, who performed earlier in the broadcast, calling them “terrible” choices in an interview with the New York Post and claiming their music “sows hatred.”