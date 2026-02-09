Prince William, Kate Middleton private time at posh French location laid bare
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s time away from the royal duties in France comes to surface
Prince William and Kate Middleton popped into a luxurious hotel at the French Alps.
The Prince and Princess of Wales jetted off for a mini trip at the exclusive Courchevel ski resort, in the Tarentaise Valley this week.
Speaking about their dine out, a staff member told The Mail's Harriet Kean: "They had a very nice time and were very polite." Harriet also described the future king and his wife's appearance in their ski garb as "immaculate".
He said: "I couldn't believe I was having lunch in the same restaurant as Kate and William. They looked adorable in their beanie hats."
This comes as royal commentator Jennie Bond, earlier told Mirror: "Certainly, as a family, the Waleses do have a complicated destiny.
"They can’t pretend that there is total equality between their three children because one of them is going to be the ultimate top dog – the King. And that obviously creates different issues for each child."
She said: "Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it's such a great game. Actually, they shouldn't necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early.
"Obviously, as they get physically stronger - George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George - but, up to a certain age, I think it's great,” she noted.
-
Prince William ready to end 'shielding' of ‘disgraced’ Andrew amid Epstein scandal
-
Royal family's approach to deal with Andrew finally revealed
-
Meghan Markle shares glitzy clips from Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
-
Meghan Markle eyeing on ‘Queen’ as ultimate goal
-
Kate Middleton insists she would never undermine Queen Camilla
-
King Charles 'terrified' Andrew's scandal will end his reign
-
Prince Harry seen as crucial to monarchy’s future amid Andrew, Fergie scandal
-
Sarah Ferguson's silence a 'weakness or strategy'