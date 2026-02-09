Prince William, Kate Middleton private time at posh French location laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton popped into a luxurious hotel at the French Alps.

The Prince and Princess of Wales jetted off for a mini trip at the exclusive Courchevel ski resort, in the Tarentaise Valley this week.

Speaking about their dine out, a staff member told The Mail's Harriet Kean: "They had a very nice time and were very polite." Harriet also described the future king and his wife's appearance in their ski garb as "immaculate".

He said: "I couldn't believe I was having lunch in the same restaurant as Kate and William. They looked adorable in their beanie hats."

This comes as royal commentator Jennie Bond, earlier told Mirror: "Certainly, as a family, the Waleses do have a complicated destiny.

"They can’t pretend that there is total equality between their three children because one of them is going to be the ultimate top dog – the King. And that obviously creates different issues for each child."

She said: "Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it's such a great game. Actually, they shouldn't necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early.

"Obviously, as they get physically stronger - George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George - but, up to a certain age, I think it's great,” she noted.