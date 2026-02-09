Stefon Diggs family explained: How many children the Patriots star has and with whom
Stefon Diggs is the father of six children from different relationships
As Super Bowl LX approaches, interest around Stefon Diggs has grown beyond football, with fans curious about the New England Patriots wide receiver’s personal life and growing family.
According to reports surrounding the NFL star, Diggs is the father of six children from different relationships.
His first child, Nova, was born in 2016 to Tyler Marie and has frequently appeared in family photos shared online. In 2023, he welcomed another daughter, Shiloh, with model Kennedy Moore.
Diggs’ family expanded further in 2025 with multiple births. Charliee Diggs was born to Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle, with paternity later confirmed.
The wide receiver also welcomed a daughter with influencer Cayy Benji, although the child’s name has not been publicly revealed.
One of the most widely discussed developments was the birth of his son with rapper Cardi B, in November 2025.
The couple’s relationship became public the same year and has drawn significant media attention. Diggs also confirmed another child with K’yanna Barber during the holiday season.
