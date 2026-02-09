Coffee reduces cancer risk, research suggests

We’ve heard of so many side effects of having coffee, however, did you know it has its own benefits as well?

Scientists from Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University have found that coffee consumption may be associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer develops when abnormal cells in the prostate gland grow uncontrollably and form a tumor.

It is the third leading cause of cancer-related death among men with the statistics being around one in six men being diagnosed with it by the age of 85.

Coffee is best known for its caffeine content, a natural stimulant that helps increase alertness and energy levels. However, caffeine’s effects extend beyond simply helping people feel active.

Caffeine acts on the central nervous system and has been shown to improve memory, mood, reaction time, and overall cognitive performance. Some studies also suggest that caffeine can enhance physical endurance and exercise performance.

In recent years, many researches have suggested that coffee consumption may be linked to a reduced risk of several types of cancer, including head and neck, colorectal, breast, and liver cancer.

However, the biological mechanisms behind these potential protective effects are not yet fully understood.

In the current study, the researchers observed the relationship between coffee consumption and the risk of prostate cancer.

They reviewed data from 16 studies involving more than 57,000 prostate cancer cases and over 1 million participants in total.

The analysis showed that higher coffee intake was strongly associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer. Compared with men who consumed the least amount of coffee, those with the highest coffee intake had a significantly reduced risk of developing the disease.

The researchers also identified a clear linear relationship: for each additional cup of coffee consumed per day, the risk of prostate cancer decreased further.

Based on these findings, the researchers suggest that higher coffee intake may be linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

However, they have mentioned that observational studies cannot prove cause and effect, and further research is needed to better understand the underlying mechanisms.