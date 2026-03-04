Christopher Reid gives update on his ‘heart failure’

Christopher Reid just gave an update on his health.

The hip-hop icon, who rose to fame as one half of the duo Kid ’N Play alongside Christopher Martin, and later starred in the House Party films — is recovering after undergoing a heart transplant.

“New year, new heart, new vibration,” Reid said in a sit-down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan.

Reflecting on his scare, the 61-year-old said that he began noticing something was wrong with his health over the past year when everyday tasks became harder.

“I started to feel a little bit more fatigued than before,” Reid explained. “And then when you feel that shortness of breath, sleeping a lot more than normal. And I think sometimes you kind of just chalk it up to, ‘I’m getting older, the road is harsh.’"

But by July, his symptoms worsened, sending him to the emergency room, where doctors delivered a shocking diagnosis.

“Congestive heart failure,” the star recalled. “That’s a bad one.”

After initially being treated with medication, just week later, Reid came back to his cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with worsening swelling, raising serious concerns, as per PEOPLE.

Additional blood work revealed his heart failure was starting to affect other organs too. He was rushed to the ICU and told that a heart transplant was his only option.

As Christopher Reid recovers, he said the experience has left him feeling renewed. “I hope that I’m the same person, but that I’m a better version of myself,” he said. “Because man, this thing, this is a beautiful life.”