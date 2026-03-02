Jada Pinkett Smith details how her memoir combats 'shame' around alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia, which causes hair loss, ever since first sharing the diagnosis with fans on an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018.

Later, in 2021, the actress to share a candid and personal look at her hair loss journey. “Look at this line right here,” Pinkett Smith said in the video, pointing out some of the bare patches. “This is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions — but you know, mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there, and I’m going to make me a little crown.”

More recently, Pinkett Smith even dedicated a chapter of her 2023 memoir, Worthy, to her experience with the condition in order to lift the stigma around it.

“A lot of people who suffer from alopecia have shame about their condition,” Pinkett Smith told SheKnows in October 2023. “And one of the things about this book that I’m hoping, you know, people will embrace and receive is that there’s no need to have shame about any of it.”

What is Alopecia?

Alopecia refers to hair loss from the scalp or other parts of the body. The most common form is alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to hair fall.

Types of Alopecia

Alopecia areata: Patchy hair loss on the scalp or body

Androgenetic alopecia: Pattern hair loss (commonly known as male or female pattern baldness)

Alopecia totalis: Complete loss of scalp hair

Alopecia universalis: Loss of all body hair

Symptoms:

Symptoms vary based on the type, but commonly include:

Sudden hair loss in small, round patches

Thinning hair or gradual hair loss

Smooth, bald areas on the scalp

Hair falling out more than usual while brushing or washing

Changes in nails, such as pitting or ridges (in alopecia areata)

Causes and Risk Factors

Alopecia can result from several factors:

Autoimmune reactions (especially in alopecia areata)

Genetics, particularly in pattern baldness

Hormonal changes

Stress or trauma

Nutritional deficiencies, such as iron or vitamin deficiencies

Medical conditions, including thyroid disorders

Treatment

The treatment depends on the type and severity of alopecia:

Corticosteroids: Reduce inflammation in autoimmune types

Topical treatments (like minoxidil): Stimulate hair growth

Immunotherapy: Alters immune response in alopecia areata

Oral medications: Such as finasteride for pattern hair loss (in appropriate cases)

Lifestyle support: Balanced diet, stress management, and proper hair care

Hair restoration options: Wigs, hairpieces, or transplant procedures in advanced cases

Alopecia is not just a cosmetic concern, it can affect emotional well-being and self-esteem as well. Understanding its causes and treatment options helps individuals manage the condition effectively and seek appropriate medical care.