Oliver 'Power' Grant cause of death revealed

Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Oliver “Power” Grant's cause of death has been revealed.

In a joint statement published to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, Grant’s family and the Wu-Tang Clan shared that the producer died following “a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.”

“A true fighter until the end, he was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family and his closest friends,” they said.

They went on to share that Grant, who was an early financial backer of the iconic hip-hop collective, rose from the Park Hill projects of Staten Island, N.Y., “to become a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture."

“It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place,” they added.

“Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain,” the message concluded.

Grant died on Tuesday, February 24, at the age of 52.

What is Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a serious and often aggressive disease that begins in the tissues of the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach that plays a vital role in digestion and blood sugar regulation. The most common type is pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, which originates in the ducts that carry digestive enzymes.

Common Symptoms

• Persistent abdominal or back pain

• Unexplained weight loss

• Loss of appetite

• Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

• Nausea and digestive issues

• New-onset diabetes or worsening blood sugar control

Celebrities Affected by Pancreatic Cancer

Several well-known figures have battled or died from pancreatic cancer, Oliver “Power” Grant.

Steve Jobs

The co-founder of Apple was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer (neuroendocrine tumor) in 2003 and passed away in 2011.

Patrick Swayze

Known for films like Ghost, Swayze was diagnosed in 2008 and continued working during treatment before his death in 2009.

Alex Trebek

The beloved game show host publicly shared his stage IV diagnosis in 2019 and became a powerful advocate for awareness before his passing in 2020.

Aretha Franklin

The “Queen of Soul” died in 2018 from pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor.

Chadwick Boseman

The actor, known for Black Panther, was diagnosed in 2016 and continued acting while undergoing treatment until his death in 2020.