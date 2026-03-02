Paris Hilton's power move to make 'neurodiversity relatable'

Paris Hilton has a “superpower”!

Ever since the TV personality has been diagnosed with ADHD, which was back in her twenties, she decided o see her neurodiversity as her “superpower.”

“I wouldn't be the person that I am today without it,” Hilton told PEOPLE.

The DJ, model and author, is a champion for neurodiversity and inclusion. It’s why she opened her front doors — literally — for a three-part video series on how she optimized her home and office for herself and team members with ADHD.

Hilton shares with the magazine why she’s chosen to be so open about her ADHD journey — and what drives her to be an advocate.

“I just really wanted to share strategies and different things that I've learned from managing my ADHD, both in my personal and professional life, and I really hope by sharing my experiences it can help reduce the stigma of ADHD and make neurodiversity relatable,” she said.

“I've just seen how so many people who think differently feel so alone, so I really wanted to create space and just show how I'm embracing and harnessing my ADHD, and they can, too,” Paris Hilton concluded.

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects attention, impulse control, and activity levels.

People with ADHD may experience difficulty concentrating, restlessness, forgetfulness, and impulsive behavior. It is linked to differences in brain function and neurotransmitters, particularly dopamine.

ADHD is not simply a lack of discipline—it is a medical condition that can impact daily functioning.