Teddi Mellencamp reveals medication side-effects landed her in the hospital

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed she was rushed to hospital after developing painful sores across her entire body.

She later learned that she was suffering from Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) caused by a new medication.

Speaking on an episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the 44-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told co-host Tamra Judge that she initially believed she had the flu before waking up to a severe reaction.

“I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash,” she recalled, adding, “Like, you can’t even say it’s a rash because it’s almost like sores all over my entire body.”

Teddi said the sores “hurt” and “burned”, that demanded urgent care from doctors, who sent her straight to the emergency room.

There, she learned the reaction was SJS — a rare but serious disorder that affects the skin and mucous membranes and is often triggered by medication.

The condition typically begins with flu-like symptoms before progressing into a painful, blistering rash.

She explained that blisters had formed around her eyes, in her mouth and “just everywhere”, even leaving her unable to swallow.

She was admitted to hospital and treated with steroid injections and antibiotics. “The reason they were like, ‘You have to stay in [the hospital]’ is because they can start to get better and then shift right back up."

After several days, her symptoms improved for her to return home, just in time to celebrate her daughter Dove’s sixth birthday, which she did not want to miss after being hospitalised during last year’s celebration.

She said: “It wasn’t feeling great, but it’s just, like, the adrenaline from being there. I was so happy.”

This health scare comes after Teddi Mellencamp’s long, ongoing battle with melanoma, with an update in April 2025, that the cancer had progressed to stage four after spreading to her lungs and brain.