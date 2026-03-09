Is ‘Fibremaxxing’ really improving your gut health? Scientists reveal truth

Is fiber really your gut doctor? Scientists have revealed some facts about a growing trend called "fibermaxxing."

The FiberMaxxing trend is putting dietary fiber in the spotlight for good reason, as fiber plays a powerful role in keeping the body healthy, from supporting digestion and feeding beneficial gut microbes to helping regulate blood sugar and cholesterol, inform scientists.

"Fibermaxxing" refers to consuming at least the recommended daily amount of fiber for your body weight each day. The idea has gained traction across social media and traditional media this year.

Researchers say the amount of fiber you eat can strongly influence your overall health, as fiber supports healthy digestion and has been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers, among many other benefits.

Fibremaxxing:

"Fibermaxxing" is gaining attention, as getting enough fiber may even lower the risk of conditions like obesity, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Jennifer Lee, a scientist at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, says living longer does not necessarily mean living those years in good health, so many people are searching for ways to stay healthier as they age and "Behavioral or nutritional strategies that can keep someone healthy are very on trend right now."

"If you're not consuming a lot of fiber, you're possibly consuming calories from other macronutrient groups, and they may be high in carbohydrates or fats, which can lead to weight gain," Lee said.

"Then, depending on a number of factors that may impact one's cancer risk, a fiber deficiency may increase your risk for certain cancers, such as colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer," she added.

The rising “Fibermaxxing” trend highlights a simple truth: eating more fiber could be one of the easiest ways to boost long-term health

Meeting Daily Fiber Intake Recommendations

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services, adults should consume between 22 and 34 grams of fiber each day, depending on age and sex.

Research shows that consistently low fiber intake can contribute to metabolic and cardiovascular problems, including diabetes and obesity.

Soluble vs. Insoluble Fiber:

Dietary fiber falls into two main categories. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and slows digestion, while insoluble fiber helps move waste through the digestive tract.

Soluble fiber can also help regulate blood sugar by slowing digestion and reducing sudden spikes in glucose levels.

It may also help lower cholesterol by preventing some cholesterol from being absorbed into the bloodstream.

Foods rich in soluble fiber include many fruits and vegetables, such as apples, avocados, bananas, cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower. Legumes, beans, and oatmeal are also good sources.

Insoluble fiber is commonly found in whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

To maintain a healthy balance, experts recommend consuming roughly twice as much insoluble fiber as soluble fiber each day.

For example, if your daily goal is 30 grams of fiber, about 20 grams should come from insoluble fiber and 10 grams from soluble fiber.

For people who struggle to get enough fiber through food alone, supplements may help fill the gap.