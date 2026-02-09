Meghan Markle called out for unturthful comment about Queen curtsy
Meghan Markle’s statements on Queen Elizabeth II are verified by Royal expert
Meghan Markle’s claims about her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II are rubbished by an expert.
The Duchess of Sussex, who in 2021 spoke about learning to curtsy ahead of her meeting Her Majesty, revealed: “I curtsied like I was… ‘Pleased to meet you, Your Majesty’. It was so intense."
Now in a new statement, expert Tom Fitzgerald tells Vanity Fair: "Meghan is the type of woman who would check a menu out online before going to a restaurant to pick what she was going to eat.
"So the idea that she didn’t know she was supposed to curtsy for the [late] Queen, I just didn’t find it particularly believable, because [based on] everything she ever told us about herself, I cannot imagine that she went into meeting the Royal Family completely cold, with no research whatsoever,” he noted.
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
-
Sarah Ferguson had a ‘psychosexual network’ with Jeffrey Epstein
-
Prince William ready to end 'shielding' of ‘disgraced’ Andrew amid Epstein scandal
-
Royal family's approach to deal with Andrew finally revealed
-
Meghan Markle shares glitzy clips from Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
-
Meghan Markle eyeing on ‘Queen’ as ultimate goal
-
Kate Middleton insists she would never undermine Queen Camilla
-
King Charles 'terrified' Andrew's scandal will end his reign
-
Prince Harry seen as crucial to monarchy’s future amid Andrew, Fergie scandal