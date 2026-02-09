Meghan Markle called out for unturthful comment about Queen curtsy

Meghan Markle called out for lying about Queen curtsy

Meghan Markle’s claims about her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II are rubbished by an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who in 2021 spoke about learning to curtsy ahead of her meeting Her Majesty, revealed: “I curtsied like I was… ‘Pleased to meet you, Your Majesty’. It was so intense."

Now in a new statement, expert Tom Fitzgerald tells Vanity Fair: "Meghan is the type of woman who would check a menu out online before going to a restaurant to pick what she was going to eat.

"So the idea that she didn’t know she was supposed to curtsy for the [late] Queen, I just didn’t find it particularly believable, because [based on] everything she ever told us about herself, I cannot imagine that she went into meeting the Royal Family completely cold, with no research whatsoever,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.