Super Bowl 2026 live: Seahawks lead Patriots 3-0 after defensive first quarter

End of 1st quarter

The Seattle Seahawks lead the New England Patriots 3–0 at the end of the first quarter of Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, after a defensive opening frame that saw offence hard to come by for both teams.

Rhamondre Stevenson closed out the quarter with a run up the middle for about five yards to the New England 37-yard line, as Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel appeared to adjust quickly following Seattle’s opening drive.

Since that early possession, the Seahawks have struggled to move the ball, making it feel notable that Seattle managed to come away with three points.



Preview

The matchup marks the first Super Bowl meeting between the two franchises since 2015, when Tom Brady led New England to a dramatic 28–24 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.

This time, however, a new generation takes centre stage, with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Seahawks signal-caller Sam Darnold each chasing their first Lombardi Trophy.

New England enters the championship game following a dominant 14-3 season and a strong playoff run that included victories over the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye emerged as one of the league’s breakout stars, narrowly missing out on the NFL MVP award, which went to Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford by a single vote.

The Patriots's resurgence has been guided by two-time NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, whose defence-first approach has defined the team’s postseason success.

Seattle, meanwhile, secured the NFC’s top seed after matching New England’s 14-3 regular-season record.