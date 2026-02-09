Jake Paul criticizes Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: 'Fake American'

Jake Paul criticizes Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Jake Paul is not a fan of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

On Sunday, the Influencer and professional boxer took to his X handle to share his thoughts on the Puerto Rican rapper's Super Bowl performance.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” penned Jake. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them)."

"A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that," he added.

For those unversed, Jake and his brother, Logan Paul, moved to Puerto Rico in 2021.

Jake isn't the only celebrity to criticize Bad's Super Bowl performance. Earlier, President Donald Trump also blasted the rapper.

In a Truth Social post following the show, Trump labeled the crooner's Super Bowl performance as "absolutely ridiculous."

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," he penned.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," added the president.

For those unversed, Bad delivered a historic performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, for the Super Bowl halftime show.