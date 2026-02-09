Prince William wants uncle Andrew in front of police: What to expect of future King

Prince William’s dislike of his uncle Andrew has reached such heights that an expert claims even a full police probe may not be out of the question, had he been King at the time.

Royal commentator Tom Sykes is that expert in question and he has delivered his verdict on his Substack. It highlights the heir’s reasons, as well as the overwhelming consequences mounting every day that goes by without ‘permanent’ action.

On the independent forum he even writes about this position, which is different from that of King Charles. According to him, “friends of William have told me that he would have ‘no hesitation’ in letting it be known that Andrew should face a ‘probe’ police investigation if he were king”.

According to Mr Sykes, “he genuinely believes the monarchy cannot remain popular and respected if it does not at least give the appearance of respecting the principle that no man is above the law.”

By contrast, it is said that “those close to the King believe he has no desire whatsoever to see his brother subjected to a full-blown police inquiry.”

The King’s stance has been echoed by a former royal staffer too. They warn there is not chance on the horizon to look forward to because “the monarchy has shielded Andrew from any accountability for his actions for decades. That's not about to change.”

For those unversed, as of right now Andrew has been moved to Wood Farm/Marsh Farm which is located on the edges of the Sandringham estate. The five-bedroom property is a temporary abode while his future home is finished with renovations.

In recent months the only time, the ex-Duke has been seen out and about, has been during his daily ridings, ever since his associations with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came out.

Whereas his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who continued to reside beside him in Royal Lodge for years has been “creeping back and forth” from Royal Lodge. That too while being “smuggled in and out by car while lying prone on the back seat.”