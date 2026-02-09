Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance: 'Absolutely terrible'

Donald Trump has strongly criticized Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show immediately following the performance.

Taking to his Truth Social account shortly after the Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, President Trump took aim at his performance.

He wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!” Trump stated.

He went on to mention that “there is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch.”

“It will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERIC GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the President concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Bad Bunny steered clear of any blatant political statements during his halftime performance and delivered a message of love and unity even though he has made strong statements against the Trump administration in the past.