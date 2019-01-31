Sonam Kapoor on Rajkumar Hirani #MeToo allegations: Don’t derail the movement

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor took a safe turn when questioned about the sexual harassment allegations on director Rajkumar Hirani, saying that we should reserve judgement on the topic.



During a presser, the Veere Di Wedding actor was questioned about the buzzing topic of the #MeToo claims surrounding the filmmaker who was also associated as the co-producer of the actor’s upcoming film Ek ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, till the name was dropped after the allegations.

“I am a huge supporter of the #MeToo movement and this is a very important question... This is not the right platform because our film is as important as the movement.”, she stated.

“I know Raju Hirani very well, I have known him for many years and I have huge respect for him as a filmmaker and as a man. I think we all should reserve judgement and be very responsible before we say anything more on this subject.. Because we don’t need to derail this movement,” she added further.

Speaking about misinformation spread through media, the Padman actor further revealed: “Media and all journalists don’t understand how important the pen is, how important your voice is and it can make or break a person’s life. So wait, do proper research and ask what is actually happening and understand what is actually happening. I promise after the film releases, I will have something to say.”

“But till things are not clear, don’t make click bait articles and play with somebody’s life. It will derail the movement completely,” she said, adding: “I always want to believe a woman but suppose by chance, if it is not true, then how bad it will be for the movement, especially if it is somebody like Raju Hirani.”