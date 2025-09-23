Kim Kardashian reveals unexpected struggle as she launches new collab

Kim Kardashian made headlines this week as she stepped into the sportswear market with the launch of NikeSkims.

The reality star and entrepreneur teamed up with Nike to create a new activewear line that is set to go on sale September 26.

The collection included seven different ranges with 58 styles, offering sizes from XXS to 4X, as prices started at 38 dollars and reached up to 148 dollars.

The campaign was fronted by top athletes including Serena Williams, Chloe Kim, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles and Madisen Skinner.

Speaking about the collaboration, The Kardashians star told Vogue that the partnership “just made sense.”

She explained that Skims have always been about body-focused clothing such as shapewear and loungewear and the next step was to branch into activewear.

However, the ex-wife of Kanye West called working with Nike a dream, praising its legacy and global reach.

Alongside the launch, Kardashian also opened up about her personal fitness routine, as she revealed that exercise have been her therapy and that she trained daily with weights, stretching, and pilates.

The beauty mogul further admitted to being a “big weightlifter” while also acknowledging she's adjusted her workouts to protect her back.

Pilates, she said, was vital for her strength and posture. However, one routine she did not enjoy was hot yoga, which once left her so relaxed that she fell asleep during the session.

Moreover, Kim further emphasised her role in the design process.