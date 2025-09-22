Post Malone lights up Chelsea hotspot with Jason Momoa at afterparty

Post Malone takes internet by storm with star-studded celebration

Post Malone is making rounds on the internet with his afterparty following his recent performance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 30-year-old rapper, known for his viral 2015 hit White Iverson, took the internet by storm with an epic celebration.

As part of his Big Ass World Tour in the UK, the Sunflower singer continued the festivities at the celebrity hotspot, The Rex Rooms, in Chelsea.

In a viral image, he was seen alongside designer Marc Jacques Burton, film producer Jason McNab, and actor Jason Momoa in the Meili main room of the club.

According to Dailymail, bottles of Momoa’s Meili Vodka, Tom Holland’s Bero non-alcoholic beer, Belvedere 10, and Armand Brignac champagne were served in the club’s Kings 1942 Room.

The Rockstar hitmaker was also joined by actress Jodie Turner-Smith, Rain Spencer, Paddy Gibson, and NBA star Kyle Kuzma.

This comes on the heels of the Better Now singer paying tribute to the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during his London show.

On Sunday, September 21, he honoured the Prince of Darkness by wearing a shirt featuring Osbourne’s image and name.

Earlier in September, Post Malone also sparked online buzz with the launch of his new clothing brand, Austin Post.