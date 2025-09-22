Katie Price hospitalised again over mysterious weight loss

Katie Price found herself in another medical emergency over the weekend- this time due to her dramatic weight loss.

In a new health update shared via Snapchat, the former model, 47, informed fans that she had to have some stitches removed, which she received after accidently stabbing herself in the hand while preparing a chicken curry.

Following the incident, she visited the hospital for further tests to understand the cause of her unexplained weight loss.

Fans have recently noticed Katie's increasingly frail appearance, something she had previously downplayed. However, the mother-of-five has now admitted that she has no idea why is she shedding so much weight.

Speaking on her snapchat story, Katie said: 'Gone to the doctors about my weight.'

'And I have got to have my stitches out then because they looked at my little stab wound that I did. The reason I am going to the doctors is because I keep losing weight and I don't know why. So that's that.'

Earlier, Katie had shared details of the gruesome injury, revealing she ended up in A&E after the painful cooking accident. She explained that the knife had severed ligaments and nerves, leaving half of her hand numb and requiring emergency treatment and stitches.

Despite her health troubles, Katie has recently seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the renewed interest in her earlier music releases such as I Got U and Hurricane.



