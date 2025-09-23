Award winning Molly-Mae celebrates after NTA win sparks debate

Molly Mae Hague was seen sharing a kiss with her husband, Tommy Furry, in a monochrome picture

Molly Mae Hague shared an incredibly intimate moment while posing for sweet snaps with her hubby during a family day out.

The couple, who reconciled back in April took, their little daughter Bambi, aged two, to a farm over the weekend.

Giving a sneak peak of their day on Instagram, Molly-Mae looked stunning in button-front cardigan and black blazer, appearing completely in her element.

The multi millionaire, 26, who recently won a a major gong at the National Television Awards, was seen sharing a kiss with her husband, Tommy Furry, in a monochrome picture.

The couple took Bambi to Standalone Farm in Hertfordshire, where the toddler was seen feeding the animals in the adorable update.

She captioned her Instagram Story: 'Weekends like these. So grateful for this life.'

This outing comes after the former Love Island star was nominated for her tell-all-miniseries Molly-Mae: Behind It All and went on to win the award.

She faced tough competitions, including There's Only One Rob Burrow, Flintoff, and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

However, the decision did not sit well with the fans, some of whom felt that Rob's family deserved the award, instead.

For context, Rob was diagnosed with MND and tragically passed away last year at the age of 41.