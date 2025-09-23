Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence reunite for masterpiece story

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio were set to share the screen again in a new ghost story directed by Martin Scorsese.

The pair, who last worked together in the satire Don’t Look Up, signed on to star in the film What Happens at Night, adapted from Peter Cameron’s novel.

The story centered on an American couple who traveled to a snowy town in Europe to adopt a baby, hoping it would save their troubled marriage.

After checking into a large and unsettling hotel, the wife fell ill from the journey, leaving her husband anxious that her condition might jeopardise their plans.

However, the mysterious town and its strange residents added further tension, with each character appearing to hold hidden motives.

Scorsese originally been attached only as a producer but later decided to direct after reviewing his options following Killers of the Flower Moon.

The move turned the adaptation into one of the most anticipated projects on Apple’s slate.

Cameron’s novel, published in 2021, is praised widely, as the Spectator named it among the year’s best books, calling it beautifully written.

The Wall Street Journal admired how it reinvented the classic Victorian ghost story with touches that recalled filmmakers Wes Anderson and David Lynch. Author Edmund White even described it as masterpiece.

Though the release was still some time away, both stars were busy with other projects.

Leonardo's One Battle After Another was opening to strong reviews, while Lawrence's Die, My Love was building buzz ahead of its November debut.