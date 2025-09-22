Amal Clooney slips away for a stylish Paris pit stop

Amal’s Parisian vintage runaway steals the spotlight

Amal Clooney may dazzle on the red carpet, but it seems her off-duty style is equally spellbinding.

The human rights barrister and wife of George Clooney was spotted on Sunday indulging in some Parisian retail therapy, visiting Les Merveilles de Babellou, a vintage boutique in the northern suburbs of the city.

The boutique shared the moment on Instagram, noting, “We had the immense honor of welcoming Amal Clooney once again in our boutique.

A loyal client for many years, her elegance and refined eye always make our vintage selection shine brighter. Thank you for your continued trust, Amal.”

In the photo, she layered a tan trench coat complete with buckled wrist cuffs, double breasted buttons, and practical pockets over a black high neck sweater and a blazer.

Even away from flashing cameras, the Clooneys’ wife proves she has a knack for making classic pieces feel undeniably stylish.

The human rights barrister completed her autumn outfit with slim-fit black trousers and a studded black handbag, but it was her accessories and her hair that truly stole the show.

“Amal looks SO chic here! I love the fact that she’s condensed a variety of timeless wardrobe staples into one sleek outfit,” says HELLO!’s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe.

“You’ve got the toffee-toned trench coat, the sleek black rollneck, the gold earrings, and the movie star shades.

Her caramel toned hair cascading over the collar is giving classy mob wife vibes it’s such a classic seasonal look, and I’m so here for it.”