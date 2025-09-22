Zayn Malik announces first-ever Las Vegas residency: Details here

Zayn Malik’s Las Vegas residency setlist will cover songs from all four of his albums

Zayn Malik is embarking on a new chapter in his music comeback journey, and he’s starting in Las Vegas.

On Monday, September 22, the former One Direction star, 32, announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM,, presented by Live Nation and MGM.

The seven-show run will take place from Jan. 20–31, 2026, and promises to cover tracks from all four of his albums: Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018), Nobody Is Listening (2021), and Room Under the Stairs (2024).

Malik shared the news on Instagram with a simple caption: “VEGAS!! JAN 2026!!”

According to a press release, “The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for [Malik] as he gears up for his next chapter.”

The announcement comes just days after Malik’s daughter with ex Gigi Hadid turned five.

Hadid shared snaps from the birthday party days later on Instagram — just hours before Malik's announcement.

“Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life!” she wrote.

Fans had been anticipating a big reveal after Malik teased “some cool news coming pretty soon” during a Break Free livestream.

Over the weekend, countdown billboards lit up Las Vegas, further fuelling speculation.

Presale tickets go live Wednesday, September 24, at 12 p.m. PT for VIP Key members, with general sales opening Friday, September 26, on Ticketmaster.

The residency follows his first solo tour.

Zayn Malik Vegas Residency Dates

Here are the dates for ZAYN at Dolby Live at Park MGM:

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026