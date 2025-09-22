Travis Kelce's mom 'puts pressure' on him to have a baby with Taylor Swift

Travis reveals that he is no longer the favourite son ever since his brother Jason had kids

Travis Kelce’s mom is already dreaming about grandbabies.

On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce revealed that Donna Kelce has “put some pressure” on the Kansas City Chiefs tight endto start a family with his new fiancée Taylor Swift.

The playful admission came as Travis, 35, and Jason, 37, joked with guest Deion Sanders — who has five kids — about favouritism within families.

Jason teased that Donna, 72, has “always had Travis [in the] No. 1” spot among her kids, but that’s changed since Jason and his wife Kylie welcomed four daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

“Right now, [Donna] has Jason at No. 1 because he has kids,” Travis admitted, prompting Jason to confirm, “That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment. She has put some pressure on him.”

Sanders jumped in with a laugh, asking, “But what you waiting on though? What you waiting for?” Travis stayed quiet, but the moment spoke volumes.

The NFL star proposed to the multi-Grammy winner last month after nearly two years of dating.