Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prepare fashion archives for children

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna hoard keepsakes for their children

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are hoarding keepsakes for their three children as it seems.

Rocky, who is currently expecting his third child with the Diamonds singer, opened up to GQ magazine about storing their fashion pieces for all of their children.

He told the outlet, “All of them. No bulls—. At this point, it’s not even about being a hoarder or anything. It’s like being a collector. There are things that you’ve got to have in the archive, things that you wear in the present day, and things that you’re saving for later.

“So, the kids’ pieces are essentially those archival, save-for-later pieces. And when I’m too old to do anything with them, I’m definitely giving them to the young lads.”

This comes on the heels of Rihanna’s third pregnancy announcement, confirming that the couple’s new addition will soon join their sons Riot and RZA.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her film Smurfs, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that the pair have already chosen the first letter of their child’s name.

The soon-to-be mum of three confirmed, “It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

While Rihanna has kept further details private, fans are speculating that she may be expecting her first daughter.