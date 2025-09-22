Michelle Keegan hints at ice cream themed project in exciting update

Michelle Keegan seems to be quite engrossed in work, as seen in the pictures shared from the set of her latest project.

The 38-year-old actress, who shares her five-month-daughter Palma with her husband, Mark Wright, also, 38, teased fans about her next project, describing it as 'something special.'

For context, the Brassic actress is currently filming for the new ITV drama The Blame. However, the thrilling behind-the-scenes snaps she recently shared suggest that she's also working on something big and exciting a new partnership with Sky.

Michelle has a history of working with the media company, as she stars in the comedy series Brassic, which aired on Sky and Sky One. She will now also be involved in new advertisements for the channel.

Over the weekend, the actress told her fans to keep following her as she has something fresh in the works-and it involves ice-cream.

This comes after she was seen spending some much-needed time with her baby daughter Palma amid her demanding work schedule.

She was spotted stepping out of her luxurious car and placing her baby into a black iCandy pushchair, which typically retails for upwards of £15,00, according to the DailyMail.

She kept her look simple in a white T-shirt and loose-fitting green trousers.