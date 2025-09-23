Gigi Hadid pens emotional note as daughter Khai turns five

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her “best day ever” as she marked her daughter Khai’s fifth birthday.
The 30-year-old fashion mogul, who shares Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, offered fans a glimpse into her motherhood.
On Monday, September 22, the model shared a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring the intimate birthday celebration of her daughter.
The first slide of the photo dump showed the mother-daughter duo cuddling, while other snapshots revealed the colourful setup, including a multi pastel-themed cake decorated with the words, “Happy 5th BIRTHDAY KHAI!”
The post was accompanied by a heart-touching note, which read, “Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life! You are truly everything, so lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!! (p.s. 5 HOW?!?).”
The post came shortly after the supermodel shared pictures from her maternity shoot on Friday, September 19.
She captioned her post, “My girl is 5 today. Happy Birthdaya to my greatest love & gift.”
For the unversed, Hadid welcomed her daughter with the One Direction singer in September 2020.
