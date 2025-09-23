Gigi Hadid pens emotional note as daughter Khai turns five

Gigi Hadid takes internet by storm with 'adorable' post

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her “best day ever” as she marked her daughter Khai’s fifth birthday.

The 30-year-old fashion mogul, who shares Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, offered fans a glimpse into her motherhood.

On Monday, September 22, the model shared a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring the intimate birthday celebration of her daughter.

The first slide of the photo dump showed the mother-daughter duo cuddling, while other snapshots revealed the colourful setup, including a multi pastel-themed cake decorated with the words, “Happy 5th BIRTHDAY KHAI!”

The post was accompanied by a heart-touching note, which read, “Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life! You are truly everything, so lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!! (p.s. 5 HOW?!?).”

The post came shortly after the supermodel shared pictures from her maternity shoot on Friday, September 19.

She captioned her post, “My girl is 5 today. Happy Birthdaya to my greatest love & gift.”

For the unversed, Hadid welcomed her daughter with the One Direction singer in September 2020.