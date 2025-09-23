Dave Bautista blasts costars who ‘complain’ about Hollywood

Dave Bautista on actors who are always 'complaining'

Dave Bautista is making it clear that he no longer has the patience for negativity on set.

The 56-year-old actor recently opened up while promoting his new film Afterburn with director J.J. Perry in a conversation with Collider.

Bautista explained that at this stage in his career, he only wants to surround himself with people who are passionate and respectful about the work.

"I'm just at the age and at the point of my life where life's just too goddamn short," he said.

"I want to work with people I just love and respect, because I love this business. I love filmmaking, and if people don't want to be there, I don't want to be there with them."

For Bautista, being on set is something to be grateful for, not complained about.

"I'm happy to be there. It's a love thing for me, and I'm passionate about it," he added.

"I want to be there, and I want to make the most of it, so I don't want to hear people bitching, complaining, moaning and groaning about doing something that we're all fortunate enough to be doing and making."

His Guardians of the Galaxy costar Chris Pratt has expressed similar frustrations in the past.

During a panel at New York Comic Con in October 2024, Pratt remarked, "It sucks when people have a crappy attitude" while working in such a privileged position.

He added, “Like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out. Have fun."

Bautista’s latest movie, Afterburn, is currently playing in theaters.