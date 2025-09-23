Howard Stern boycotts Disney following Jimmy Kimmel's controversy

Howard Stern took a firm stand this week after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! by announcing he has canceled his Disney+ subscription.

The outspoken radio host shared the news during his SiriusXM broadcast on Monday, making it clear he wanted to show support for his longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel.

“As you know, ABC threw Jimmy off the air,” Stern said on air.

“I don’t know what their plan is… but when the government begins to interfere, when they orchestrate a way to silence you, it’s the wrong direction for our country," he continued.

Stern, who got his own history of clashes with censorship, explained that he did not ask Kimmel for private details but felt strongly about the broader impact.

“ABC shouldn’t have to be in this position,” he said, adding that dropping his subscription was his way of sending a message.

“I’m trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they’re doing with Jimmy.

However, the suspension has already sparked major backlash in Hollywood, as Stephen Colbert blasted the decision as “blatant censorship” meant to please Donald Trump.

Jimmy Fallon voiced fears about rising restrictions in comedy, while John Oliver criticised Disney for giving in to pressure, saying, “Giving the bully your lunch money doesn’t make him go away.

Moreover, Stern joined a growing list of stars, including Cynthia Nixon and Noah Centineo, who also canceled Disney+ in protest.