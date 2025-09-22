Sydney Sweeney’s broken engagement exposes hidden struggles

Sydney Sweeney kept her focus on her work even as her engagement quietly came to an end.

The 28-year-old actress was in the middle of filming The Housemaid earlier this year when her long-time relationship with Jonathan Davino collapsed.

Director Paul Feig, who worked with her on the project, revealed that she never let the personal heartbreak affect her presence on set.

The filmmaker explained that the Euphoria star remained upbeat and fully involved in her role, saying she was “completely present emotionally” and always ready to give her best.

Feig added that while he knew she was dealing with the split, Sydney refused to let it show.

“I’d ask if she was okay, and she would simply smile and say she was fine,” he shared, describing her professionalism as remarkable.

Sydney also talked little about the breakup but made her single status clear in an interview with The Times earlier this year.

When asked if she was planning a wedding, the actress replied, “No,” and confirmed, “Yes,” when asked if she was single.

The Christy actress also mentioned that she's been learning more about herself, enjoying her friendships, and embracing new chapters in life.

However, the end of her engagement never lowered her spark in Hollywood, where she's continuing to balance professionalism and personal life.

Fans praised Sydney's strength after hearing she managed to stay positive and committed during such a difficult personal time.