Holly Willoughby undergoes cancer detection scan for family's peace of mind

Holly Willoughby has gone for a much-needed medical check-up.

The presenter, 44, opened up about her recent hospital visit, during which she underwent an MRI scan to early signs of cancer, in a health update shared on Monday.

The former This Morning and Dancing On Ice host said she was seeking 'some peace of mind' as she discussed her experience on Instagram.

In the update, Holly was seen posing at the end of the MRI machine, wearing a set of black pyjamas before undergoing the scan.

She explained in the caption: 'Recently@ezrainc very kindly invited me for a multi-organ MRI scan, checking for early signs of cancer and 500+ other conditions.

'As we all know, early detection saves lives, and it's incredible this is now available in London. 'Having that peace of mind for me and my family is so worth it. As a company their hope is the more who do this the more available it is for everyone.'

For context, health tech pioneer Ezra has launched its screening service in the UK. Interestingly, Holly joins the ranks of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford who have also opted for full-body scans.

Holly has enjoyed Golden Girl status in the TV industry for about two decades.