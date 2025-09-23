Miley Cyrus reflects on ‘sober’ lifestyle amid ‘Something Beautiful’ release

Miley Cyrus opens up about her 'sober' lifestyle

Miley Cyrus is offering an inside glimpse into her ‘sober’ lifestyle after incorporating a special medicine into her daily routine.

The Hannah Montana star, who embraced sobriety five years ago, opened up to CR Fashion Book about her healthy practices.

Speaking exclusively to Pamela Anderson, Cyrus explained how the supplement has played a huge role in keeping her away from alcohol.

She said, “A big part of what we do is sharing. Something I love is gardening—actually, I’m making sure my dog isn’t digging mine up at this exact moment.

“Gardening is something you do for yourself. When we’ve shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple—like putting a seed in the ground and nurturing it—becomes a very personal process.”

Despite being introduced to success and fame at such an early age, the chart-topping star shared her admiration for the ‘simple’ things in life.

The former Disney star added, “It's part of a practice, the way yoga might be: getting out into nature, doing something with my hands, and having a creative outlet that isn't about fame or success.”

On professional front, Miley dropped the deluxe edition of Something Beautiful on September 19, 2025.