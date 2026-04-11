Prince Harry, Mark Dyer release statement after sued for libel by Sentebale

Prince Harry and Mark Dyer “categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.”

Prince Harry has released a statement after the charity co-founded by the Duke in honour of his late mother Princess Diana, which he quit following a high-profile dispute, sued the British royal for libel at the High Court in London.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana but resigned as a patron in March 2025 after a public falling-out with its chair of ⁠the board, Sophie Chandauka.

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Harry's spokesman has issued the statement in response to the Duke and a former trustee being sued for libel by Sentebale.

The spokesperson said Harry and the former Sentebale trustee Mark Dyer “categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.”

The representative says, "As Sentebale’s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.

"It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve."

As per the Reuters, the record made public on Friday reveals Sentebale lodged a defamation claim last month at the High Court against Harry and one of his close friends, Mark Dyer, who was also a trustee of the charity.

The charity said it was seeking the court's "intervention, protection, and restitution" following an "adverse media campaign" conducted since last March that had "caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners."

"The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership," the charity's statement ⁠said.