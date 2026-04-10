King Charles’ abdication plans revealed as Prince William influence rises

King Charles has taken a final decision on his abdication plans with an expert revealing the monarch will continue despite his ongoing cancer battle.

Amid reports that Prince William’s influence is rising behind the scenes as major decisions are being taken as per the Prince of Wales’ directions, Charles remains deeply committed to his role.

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Speaking on it, royal biographer Robert Jobson claimed that Charles intends to continue carrying out royal duties for as long as his health allows.

He told Tom Sykes’ The Royalist podcast that Charles strongly believes in a sense of duty and would only consider stepping back if his health made it impossible to fulfil his responsibilities.

"I’ve seen him at events not far from him where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man," he said, per Radar Online.

"But I would say this: if he felt he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down — but he would likely say 'I can't continue with the treatment I've got and I'll let it take its action,'" the expert said.

The King Charles: The Man, the Monarch, and the Future of Britain author further said, "I think that there's a lot of development in London science, and he'll be getting the best treatment possible.

"I would say that we have to accept that this is a man, despite what was said. I think he was overhyped in December.

"I think that the palace was overemphasizing the good news, and even the press people say, 'Oh, this is good news.'

"The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There's not any prospect of anything other than living with cancer. And that probably says it all, really.”