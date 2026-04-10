Shamed Andrew tamed by ‘henchman’ brother Prince Edward

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has finally moved into his new home after pressure from a member of the Royal Family.

The ex Duke of York, who was temporarily residing at Wood Farm after he was vacated from the Royal Lodge, has now moved to his abode in Norfolk estate.

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Speaking to Royal Exclusive podcast, royal reporter Bronte Coy said: “He has been sent in, as the henchman, which is quite an image, isn’t it?”

She later added: “Who else would go but Edward? The King can’t be seen. They are just giving him a wide berth at the moment. I don’t think it helps anyone to be seen being particularly close with him.”

The former Duke of York was checked up on by younger brother, Prince Edward, as he lives an isolated life away in Sandringham.

The friend tells The Sun: “Prince Edward was the first and only member of the Royal Family to visit. Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife who have stayed away.

“Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims. Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books

it for Easter, but his brother was there."