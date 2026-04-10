Senior royals fear Prince Andrew’s exile may be affecting his wellbeing

Senior royals are said to be worried about former Prince Andrew’s mental health as the disgraced Duke continues to live an isolated life following his fall from grace.

After losing his royal titles and honours, the former Duke of York was forced to vacate the Royal Lodge and is now living in Marsh Farms on Sandringham estate.

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Speaking of his circumstances, an insider told Radar Online that this sudden shift from public life to spending most of his time away has raised concerns within the Royal family about how he is coping.

While King Charles and Prince William have maintained a firm public distance, some of Andrew’s siblings are believed to be quietly checking in on him.

“Publicly, the line remains unchanged – the institution is keeping its distance and allowing matters to take their course – but privately, there is a growing sense of concern among his siblings about just how alone he has become.

"They are increasingly aware that the level of isolation he is experiencing is not just reputational, but deeply personal.

“He has lost much of the structure, contact and support that once surrounded him, and that shift has not gone unnoticed within the family."

The insider added that Prince Edward “has, to some extent, stepped into the role of a quiet support system within the family when it comes to Andrew.”

“He's not making any public gestures or statements, but behind the scenes he appears to be one of the few actively checking in and trying to offer some stability.

"There's a real awareness among those close to the situation that Andrew's circumstances have shifted dramatically in a very short period of time – from being a senior working royal with a defined role and structure, to someone largely removed from public life and facing ongoing scrutiny.

"That kind of sudden change can be incredibly difficult to process, and Edward seems to recognize that," the source continued.

"The concern isn't just about reputation or public perception – it's about Andrew's overall wellbeing and how he's coping with such a profound upheaval in his life."