New book reveals how Queen Elizabeth favored Prince William over Prince Harry

New book claims Queen Elizabeth favored Prince William over Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth deliberately kept a difference in her behavior toward Prince Harry and Prince William, a report claimed.

Radaronline.com reported that the late monarch "psychologically oppressed" Harry and only had eyes for Prince William, who is the future king, as claimed by author Tom Bower, in his new book 'Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family.'

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In the book, the author describes the dynamic between the Duke of Sussex and the late monarch, who died back in September 2022.

A palace insider told the outlet, "From quite a young age, Harry was conscious that he and William occupied very different positions within the family, and that inevitably shaped how they were treated.

"The monarchy operates on a clear hierarchy, and while that may seem abstract from the outside, it's something that's reinforced in everyday interactions.

"Harry picked up on those distinctions early on, and it influenced how he understood his place within the institution."

The insider went on to say, "Much of the attention William received, especially from Queen Elizabeth, was tied to preparing him for his future role, but from Harry's perspective, it could feel like he was being left on the margins.

"Even if the intention was practical rather than personal, the effect over time was that he felt secondary – as though he was adjacent to the center rather than part of it."

How it affected Harry, the source added, "That gradual sense of being overlooked made it difficult for him to feel equally valued, particularly within a family where roles are so clearly defined."

The author, Bower, wrote in his book, "Harry never realised how he misunderstood his grandmother. Behind her genuine warmth, she correctly assessed Harry's weaknesses. Unlike the Queen's careful nurturing of William as a future monarch, eyewitnesses recalled that she had been 'patronising' towards Harry."

One royal official told Bower, "The younger brother was psychologically oppressed."