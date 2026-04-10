Prince William secretly called Andrew night he lost all titles: Expert

Prince William reportedly reached out to uncle Andrew after he lost his titles.

The Prince of Wales, who no longer sees eye to eye with his shamed uncle, offered condolences the night Andrew lost all his tiles.

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The revelation has been made in new book titled Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story by author Robert Hardman.

It is added that Andrew was ‘very touched’ that Prince William was ‘one of the few people’ who expressed his sorrow.

This comes as royal biographer Andrew Lownie reveals William wants the Andrew problem resolved before he becomes King.

“William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne],” royal biographer Andrew Lownie told PEOPLE. “He wants it dealt with now.”

Meanwhile, expert Richard Kay noted: "Differences between monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal," Kay said.

"William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him,” he noted.