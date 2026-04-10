Prince Harry ‘did not have bad childhood,’ slams Royal expert

Prince Harry’s statements of a traumatic childhood are snubbed by a Royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who spoke at length for about his problems with depression and anxiety as a child in book ‘Spare,’ actually had a notorious time as a kid.

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Quoting former Royal protection officer, Ken Wharfe, expert Charles Ray revealed on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast he feels Harry “didn’t have a bad childhood”.

Ray said: “I remember Ken Wharfe the royal protection officer and Harry would come up to him at various times and he’d say, ‘Oh can I be a policeman today?’ And he’d actually give him a radio and so they would talk to each other when they were at Kensington Palace.

“And actually one [day], Ken sort of decided, ‘Actually, I better check in where he is.’ And he was actually across the road, he was slightly older than five or seven, and he had actually gone out of the gates and across the road to a record shop, Ken was aghast at this and had to go and get him.

“So this, I’m reined in, I’m a poor child, you know, he hasn’t got a clue what it was like, he really hasn’t,” he noted.