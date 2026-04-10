Prince William turning to therapy to become a ‘true diplomat’

Prince William is reportedly in therapy as he prepares to become “a true diplomat” ahead of taking over the throne from King Charles.

An insider said that the Prince of Wales is being encouraged to develop stronger diplomatic and leadership skills so he can rise above personal grievances.

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Speaking with a US-based entertainment site, a royal source said that William urged King Charles to scale back public duties during his cancer treatment.

The suggestion was not taken well by Queen Camilla as she believes the Prince of Wales still holds “resentment” towards her.

Adding to it, Charles is also worried how William will deal with Camilla after his death and wants to secure her place within the monarchy.

"William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. It's becoming a recurring point of conflict between them,” the source said.

They added, "The state banquet in particular really brought those differences to the surface," referring to Charles and Camilla welcoming the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady.

"William was firmly of the view that Charles simply wasn't well enough to attend and should have prioritized rest, but Camilla was adamant that their presence was necessary, especially given the scrutiny the family is under."

"They ultimately went ahead, but it didn't ease concerns – if anything, it heightened them," the source continued. "William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being 'in therapy' to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship.”

"The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy's future."