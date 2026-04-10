Princess Beatrice once left Brits a £250,000 bill after ‘flitting from country to country’

Princess Beatrice once ended up costing taxpayers over £250,000, just over the course of four months, and finally a documentary has lifted the lid off this spending frenzy, right at the time that media attention ignited tenfold against the daughters of former Prince Andrew.

The documentary in question has been released on Channel 5 and is titled, Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses, by royal commentator Richard Kay.

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According to him, her traveling was more for her gap-year enjoyments because “she was sort of flitting from country to country as most middle class young people do who take gap years.”

But, of course, since she is a princess of the United Kingdom, she was accompanied by police bodyguards, and “that meant that we, the taxpayers, were paying for policemen to accompany her to the fleshpots of the world.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin also offered her two cents on the matter and says that it took then-Prince Charles to take notice and the subsequent action. He decided that “as they were not likely to be very senior royals, that this was too much for the public to pay, so he stopped that.”

But their father former Prince Andrew is said to have turned livid, so much so that he wrote a “note” to the Queen. He said he wanted them to be considered as ‘proper royals’ in it and “did not want the protection officers to leave them.”

For those unversed, Princess Beatrice is one of the few royal remaining who retained her spot in the top 10 royals despite Prince William and Harry having kids. At the moment she sits at 9th place, and as a result is someone who could potentially stand in as a Counsellor of State in case something were to happen to Prince William while his heir is still under 18. Furthermore after her comes her daughters, Sienna and Athena.

Another important aspect to note is the reason the public has been coming down hard on the daughters and that is due to their parents’ connection to a known financier and child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein. Moreover, the accusations of misconduct that Andrew currently stands accused of.

In regards to Fergie, and the details of her personal life since the Jeffrey Epstein fall out erupted, the information comes in bits and pieces by sources who say she’s all but ‘disappeared’ since being shunned by London high society and has started to take refuge in the homes of her remaining pals.

However Fergie is well known for having faced scandal, even as early as the late 90’s because her affair with American financial manager named John Bryan, that led to her subsequent divorce.