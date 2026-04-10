Queen Elizabeth II knew son Andrew was the most ‘vulnerable’ of all kids
Queen Elizabeth II paid special attention to Andrew’s sense of entitlement
Queen Elizabeth II paid special attention to her second son, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, for a profound reason.
Her late Majesty, who is said to have Andrew as her ‘favourite’ son, knew he was the most vulnerable.
In an interview, royal biographer Robert Hardman tells the Daily Mail’s“Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things” podcast how the monarch got it wrong.
“As we approach the 100th birthday of Elizabeth II, that's obviously there on the relatively short list of things she got wrong,” Hardman said, although he added, “I think she got a lot more right.”
He added: “David Cameron said to me when I was writing the book, all the other members of the family knew the boundaries, they knew what they were supposed to do and what they shouldn't.”
Speaking further on the Daily Mail's podcast, Hardman added: “There was this appalling moment where he actually punched the Master of the Royal Household.”
“When the Queen hears about it, she's not remotely surprised,” Hardman said. “I think we can understand where the Queen's sympathy lay because not long afterwards, the Master got a knighthood.”
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