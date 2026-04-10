King Charles fears Prince William may sideline Queen Camilla after his reign

King Charles is reportedly deeply concerned about the future of Queen Camilla as tensions with Prince William continue behind palace walls.

A source shared with Radar Online that Charles wants the Prince of Wales to ensure Camilla remains respected after he ascends the throne.

Advertisement

Charles, who is battling cancer, feels William still harbours “resentment” against Camilla and maintains a more “diplomatic” approach compared to his brother, Prince Harry.

An insider said that William has long struggled to fully accept his stepmother due to her controversial past relationship with Charles during his marriage to Diana, the former Princess of Wales.

"Most people believe he's still harboring a lot of resentment toward her,” the source said of the Prince of Wales, adding, "The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana’s children.”

"William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he’s tried to disguise his resentment,” they added, referring to the Duke of Sussex’s very public opinion about Camilla which he penned in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Tensions between William and Camilla are believed to have intensified after reports emerged that the Prince of Wales removed the queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot, from the royal payroll last year.

"William is already showing a ruthless streak. It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order,” the source said.

Before concluding, the source suggested that Charles has assured Camilla that she will continue to have a place within the royal household after his death.