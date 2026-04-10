Prince Harry hit with defamation case

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is facing a defamation lawsuit by Sentebale, the organization he co-founded nearly two decades ago.

According to court records, Sentebale, the organization which supports young people in Africa, filed the case on March 24 and lists Prince Harry as a defendant alongside former trustee Mark Dyer.

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The claim is said to be categorized under "defamation - libel and slander." However, representatives of Harry and the charity have not shared any more details about the allegations.

It is pertinent to mention that the legal action comes after Prince Harry along with his fellow founder Prince Seeiso, stepped down from the charity in March 2025 following an internal dispute over its management and the charity's chair, Sophie Chandauka.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry stated at the time, "Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair."

"Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support," they added.

The Charity Commission investigation criticized all parties involved in the dispute, noting that public nature of the conflict had negatively impacted the organization.

Originally, the Duke of Sussex had established Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, with the aim of helping vulnerable youth in south Africa.