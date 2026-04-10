Prince Harry resists Meghan Markle’s plans as couple face lifestyle tug-of-war

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be at odds over their future in US, with insiders claiming the couple are increasingly “not on the same page.”

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is focusing on rebuilding her Hollywood connections while the Duke wants to live a quieter life away from the spotlight.

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Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider said that Meghan is is keen to reconnect with influential figures such as Kris Jenner and is even considering moving closer to Los Angeles’ celebrity hubs like Malibu or Calabasas to re-establish her place among the Hollywood bigwigs.

“The reality is they aren’t in the financial position to run two massive households so they need to make a choice,” the insider said.

They added, “She’s open to Malibu if Harry still wants the beach life and she’s even saying Calabasas could be a great fit, not least because they could live in the same neighborhood as Kris Jenner, and she’d really love to repair that relationship.”

However, is reportedly far less enthusiastic about returning to the intense Hollywood social scene and has instead been embracing a low-key lifestyle in Montecito.

“Harry is pretty resistant, he has zero desire to be anywhere near Hollywood and he’s not keen on New York, either,” the source said of King Charles’ son.

“He’d love it if they could get a second place in London but there’s almost zero chance of that happening, so he’d prefer to stay put.

“It’s become a tug of war, but odds are Meghan will win eventually, she usually does.”