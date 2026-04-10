Prince Harry's resurfaced past messages leaves Meghan Markle furious

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing tensions after "flirty" text messages of the Duke of Sussex resurfaced.

The messages, exchanged between 2011 and 2012, years before Harry met Meghan, show the Duke of Sussex using playful language with a journalist, including nicknames and references to "movie snuggles."

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Now, source stated, "the reality is they have been clashing over just about everything for months now. It’s just a matter of two very headstrong people that need to find a way to get along day to day. It’s not as though they have one huge issue, it’s a lot of things adding up. They come from very different cultures so they see a lot of things very differently and that can cause a ton of strife."

As per the insiders, even though it all happened years before Harry and Meghan even met, the Duchess of Sussex didn't "take it well and it’s made for some very uncomfortable conversations, to say the least."

"They’re committing to working on their marriage and they’re both very aligned on this," the source said.

Despite the headlines, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is said to remain committed to making their relationship work.

The source noted, "They don’t want to kick any potential problems down the road just because of their busy schedules as they’ll never make any progress. And if their differences are heightened, there’s a chance their marriage would struggle to come back from it and they absolutely do not want to divorce. They both acknowledge that any relationship takes work and compromise and that starts with proper communication."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018 and share two children, have dealt with multiple challenges since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.