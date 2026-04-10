‘Disgraced’ Andrew making King Charles look like an ‘absolute powerless fool’

Former Prince Andrew has been accused of making King Charles appear like an “absolute powerless fool” after refusing to leave Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate despite being asked to move.

Recently, it was claimed that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie wanted to spend Easter at Wood Farm but could not do so because Andrew was living there at the time and refused to move to is permanent residence, Marsh Farm.

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Speaking on Andrew’s antics, Mark Dolan said the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appeared to be “giving it large” despite being under pressure to leave.

Although Andrew has now reportedly relocated to Marsh Farm, his attitude throughout this new home saga has been problematic with questions being raised over King Charles’ authority.

"I mean, so this is a wild story, isn't it? He won't budge from Wood Farm. I don't know what is going on with Andrew. We know he's got shocking taste in friends, but this is arrogance,” the royal expert said.

He further said, while speaking on Daily Express podcast, “This is hubris in the extreme. And we're still seeing images of him driving around in a Range Rover, giving it large."

To this, host of the podcast, journalist JJ Anisiobi said, "I think he's [Andrew] making King Charles look like an absolute powerless fool. The King has been gracious enough to let him stay in one of his many palatial homes, and Andy is like, 'No, I'm going to stay here for a bit longer.'"

Agreeing with his comments, Dolan said, "Why is Charles so in hock to Andrew? Why can't he have the whip hand over him? He's the older brother.

“He's the King. But there's something going on there in that family dynamic that makes it difficult for him to deal with Andrew comprehensively."