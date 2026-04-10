Kate Middleton failing to ‘stay above’ Meghan Markle ‘drama’

Kate Middleton is seemingly tired of playing Cupid between Prince William and Prince Harry as Meghan Markle makes matters worse, it is reported.

The Princess of Wales, who is working hard to develop an olive branch between her husband and brother-in-law Harry, feels anguished by Meghan’s latest photo op.

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This comes as Meghan posed for pictures whilst visiting the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a cause close to Kate’s heart.

An insider says: “Kate has tried so hard to stay above the drama but at this point she has to step in. Not only does she find Meghan’s whole charade totally disrespectful; she also knows how much it enrages William and truly upsets him to his core.”

“Here she is doing all she can to broker peace between these two brothers and anytime she makes any small progress it seems like Meghan does something that sets William off again,” they noted.

Meanwhile, Meghan has announced her quasi royal tour to Australia alongside Prince Harry.

Speaking about upcoming trip, Royal expert Jennie Bond revealed: “I suppose the King and his family might wonder why Harry and Meghan have chosen to announce their visit to Australia with quite such a flourish.”