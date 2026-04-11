Princess Beatrice friend finally reacts to rumours her marriage to Edo heading for divorce

"Beatrice is said to be deeply upset"

Princess Beatrice friend has revealed the reaction of the royal to her divorce rumours with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid ongoing crisis surrounding her parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The friend of Beatrice tells the OK, Beatrice is said to be "fuming" over speculation her marriage to Edoardo is heading for divorce.

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The couple’s pal says, "Beatrice is said to be deeply upset and, frankly, fuming about the way these divorce rumors have taken hold. From her point of view, they are entirely unfounded and have surfaced at a time when she is already dealing with considerable personal and family pressures, which only makes the situation more difficult."

The insiders continued, "There is a strong sense that the narrative has escalated well beyond reality. The only real distance between them has been physical, driven by Edoardo's work commitments, yet that has been interpreted as something far more serious than it actually is.

“In practical terms, his travel schedule has always been demanding, and it is not a new dynamic within their relationship. What is being portrayed as unusual or concerning is, in fact, part of how they have long balanced their professional and personal lives.”

The source went on saying to frame that as evidence of a breakdown in the marriage is “misleading”.

“The frustration stems from seeing normal, work-related travel recast into a storyline that suggests instability, when those close to them insist that is not the case," the friend added.